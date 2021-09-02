Nigeria/Liberia: World Cup Qualifiers - Rohr Warns Nigeria Against Underrating Liberia, Others

The Super Eagles will, on Friday, for the first time in over two decades, play a World Cup qualifying game in Lagos.

As the Super Eagles get set to begin their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a few days time, the Technical Adviser of the team, Gernot Rohr, has warned his players against underrating any of their opponents.

The Super Eagles will on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, take on the Lone Stars of Liberia in one of the Day 1 matches of the World Cup qualifiers before facing Cape Verde four days later.

"Liberia have had a good preparation and President George Weah has ensured they have a good team, so it won't be easy against them."

The coach who is happy with the prompt arrival of his players to camp also said he is satisfied with their physical shape for the task at hand.

"They're hungry, they want to win this match. We're ready," Rohr added.

The confirmed arrival of Joe Aribo, Paul Onuachu and Chidozie Awaziem increased the number of players in the Super Eagles' camp to 28, with Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi the only player yet to report for duty.

The trio of Aribo, Onuachu and Awaziem all took part in the gym session on Wednesday morning and are expected to have their first training session later today at the Teslim Balogun stadium where Friday's tie will be taking palce.

Friday's encounter will be the first World Cup qualifying game to be played by the Super Eagles in Lagos in over two decades.

The Super Eagles will travel to face the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, Mindelo four days after the Liberia tie.