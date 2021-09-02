Zimbabwe: Mbau's Zim Boyfriend Apologises for Airing Couple's Life On Social Media

1 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Stephen Tsamba

ZIMBABWEAN fugitive businessman Kudzai Mushonga has apologised to his girlfriend, South African socialite, and actress, Khanyi Mbau, for airing the couple's dirty laundry after he vented on social media.

In the past few days, the couple made headlines after Mushonga shared a series of Instagram posts detailing how Mbau abandoned him in Dubai and returned to Johannesburg Tuesday without communicating.

However, in an Instagram post Wednesday, Mushonga apologised to the actress saying he had acted irrationally because he was hurt.

"I would like to apologise to my woman Mrs K @mabureloaded for taking our private life on IG (Instagram)."

"I was hurting, I honestly didn't know how to deal with my emotions, baby I love you," he wrote.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X