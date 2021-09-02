Nigeria: Pass-Mark Bribery in Nigerian Schools

document

Strong incentives and weak consequences for corruption

Underinvestment and corruption in Nigeria's education sector have created a context where providers of education services are presented with routine opportunities to demand and expect bribes from parents and other service users for their children's passing grades.

Data gathered in 2018, in the second household survey conducted by the Chatham House Africa Programme's Social Norms and Accountable Governance (SNAG) project, reveals an important disparity between people's personal disapproval of bribe-giving and their belief that others in their community support and approve of the practice.

The briefing identifies opportunities to target petty bribery in schools, building on the insights offered by the survey evidence on social beliefs and expectations. Interventions might range from supporting greater parental participation in schools and developing accessible platforms for reporting bribe solicitation, to the delivery of targeted anti-corruption education to schoolchildren.

However, the most sustainable solutions should address the myriad of systemic challenges in the Nigerian education sector that create strong incentives for routine corruption.

Dr Leena Koni Hoffmann, Associate Fellow, Africa Programme

Raj Navanit Patel, Consultant, Penn Social Norms Group (PennSONG), University of Pennsylvania

SUMMARY



Pass-mark bribery is common in Nigeria’s schools. However, according to the second household survey conducted in 2018 by the Chatham House Africa Programme’s Social Norms and Accountable Governance (SNAG) project, over 87 per cent of survey respondents thought parents should not pay bribes to secure a passing grade for their child in an examination, against eight per cent in favour.

Respondents also believed that a significant number of other parents did, in fact, pay bribes. In Adamawa, Enugu and Lagos states, respondents thought 40 per cent of parents paid bribes, despite less than 11 per cent feeling that this was acceptable.

Parents are likely to pay bribes because they believe this guarantees a pass mark for their children in an examination. However, many disapprove of this form o f bribe-giving.

There are opportunities to target petty bribery in schools if interventions tap into widespread disapproval by supporting parental participation in schools, the use of technology and social media for reporting bribe solicitation, and the expansion of anti-corruption education for young people. More sustainable solutions would result from concrete measures which address the broader problems in the political economy and decision-making processes of Nigeria’s education sector, as well as the myriad of enabling factors that create strong incentives and weak consequences for corruption.