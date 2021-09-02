Kenya: NEMA Blames Uganda Border for Single-Use Plastic Bags Menace

Single-use plastic bags are illegal in Kenya and have largely disappeared from many parts of the country.

However, there is still a black market for them and, thanks to smugglers, they are easy to find in shops and markets in the North Rift region.

The National Environmental Complaints Committee (NECC) has revealed that the permeable border between Kenya and Uganda remains an entry point for the banned bags.

In Trans Nzoia, the problem is serious, with rogue business people still selling the bags.

Trans Nzoia Nema County Director Stanley Ambasa regretted that although single-use plastic bags were banned in August 2017, some rogue business people still manage to sidestep the system and sneak them in.

"It is true polythene bags were banned in this country, but you are all aware plastic bags have not been banned in Uganda. The bags find their way to Kenya through the porous border," he said.

Several bags have been confiscated, he said.

"As an authority, we are trying our level best to ensure that we halt this illegal business and ensure our country is plastic bags-free," he added.

On August 29, 2017, the Environment Cabinet secretary at the time, Judy Wakhungu, banned single-use plastic bags, a move celebrated by environmentalists around the world and one that reflects a growing global trend to ban non-biodegradable products.

Declined substantially

With the government threatening large fines and even prison sentences for violators, the effects were felt immediately and the use of polythene bags declined substantially.

Anyone found guilty of using or selling the bags faces up to four years in jail or a fine of up to Sh4 million.

By 2050, the UN estimates that there will be more plastics than fish in the oceans.

Nema statistics showed in 2017 that Kenyans used 24 million bags every month.

Manufacturers of bags opposed the ban, arguing that more than 80,000 jobs would be lost.

Plastic bags constitute the biggest challenge to solid waste management in Kenya.

In Trans Nzoia, solid waste is a great concern for environmentalists.

County Commissioner Samson Ojwang urged the business community to engage their members before the government takes action against them.

"We shall not tolerate this kind of business and from tomorrow, we shall launch a ruthless operation on traders selling polythene bags," Mr Ojwang' said.

NECC visited the county following complaints about environmental pollution.

The Tuwan River has been encroached on by sand harvesters and solid waste is dumped into the stream, affecting the quality of its water.

Leah Mukite, from the Water Resources Authority, said the agency and other stakeholders are embarking on marking riparian lands.

Trans Nzoia is still grappling with solid waste management, and the existing dumping site at Machinjoni is full.

The county government is looking for sufficient land to set up a new dumping site.