Kenya/Uganda: Harambee Stars, Uganda Renew Rivalry in World Cup Qualifier

Kenya's Harambee Stars Thursday host Uganda Cranes in a 2022 Fifa World Cup Group "E" qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium.

The opening match of the qualifying campaign kicks off at 4pm behind closed doors as part of measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Favourites Mali host Rwanda at Stade Adrar stadium on Wednesday night in another Group "E" encounter.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Ken Odhiambo insists Stars has to win at home to launch their quest for a first appearance at the World Cup on the right footing.

"They have a good coach who has been in Egypt and South Africa. We have our plans which we can't reveal but we have to win at home. They have experienced players like Khalid Aucho meaning we have to be tactically superior to beat them," said Odhiambo.

On Wednesday morning, Stars under the tutelage of Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee held their last training session at the match venue with Ugandan coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic leading his charges in an afternoon session.

This could be the best chance for Kenya to beat Uganda with majority of Cranes squad being local based played who are struggling with match fitness.

Uganda was on a 42-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus which saw its topflight league suspended from May 20 to July 31 when the league resumed.

The battle is likely to be won in the midfield where Azam midfielder, Kenneth Muguna, Sofapaka's Lawrence Juma and Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan will lead Kenya's charge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The trio has been in sparkling form in the just concluded season with Juma scoring 15 goals for Sofapaka while Hassan and Muguna were the creative forces at Bandari and Gor Mahia respectively.

Mulee is expected to start with Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni who had 12 clean sheets this season, ahead of Zesco United custodian Ian Otieno. Michael Olunga and Masoud Juma are expected to lead the attack.

Uganda Cranes coach Sredojevic on Monday said that Kenya has an upper hand in the contest, considering that the local league was played to conclusion as well as the impressive results recorded in their last international assignments - a 1-1 draw against giants Egypt and 2-1 away win over Togo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers.

Kenya and Uganda have met 76 times, with Kenya winning 22, Uganda emerging victorious in 32 and 22 ending in draws. The last five matches between the two neighbours have ended in a draws.