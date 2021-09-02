Kenya: Simiyu Injects Fijian Flair Into Kenya Sevens

Fijian born utility back Jone Kubu could make his debut for Kenya Sevens at the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has picked the 32-year-old Kabras Sugar Rugby back in his squad of 24 players, of which 15 were part of the larger Tokyo Olympics training team.

The 2021 World Rugby Series kicks off with Vancouver Sevens due September 18-19 followed by Edmonton Sevens on September 25-26 all in Canada.

"Kubu has really impressed us with his array of rare skills in ball distribution, footwork and kicking. In terms of competition, others players will have a lot to learn from him," said Simiyu.

Kubu, who was signed by Kabras Sugar Rugby for the 2015/20016 season, played for Kenya Simbas for the first time in the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Senegal on July 3 in Nairobi.

Four players, who made it to Tokyo are missing from the Kenya Sevens squad. They are skipper Andrew Amonde, who has since retired form international rugby, his deputy Collins Injera, Jacob Ojee and Eden Agero.

Kubu's clubmates Dan Sikuta, Brian Tanga, Kevin Wekesa and Derrick Ashiundu are also in the tentative side.

Simiyu stated that he wants to rebuild the team focusing on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games where Kenya must reach the medal bracket, having missed out in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Simiyu noted that his team selection was also based on the last squad's performance up to Tokyo Olympics where he has retained 15 players and called up nine trialists based on Kenya Cup performance.

"These new circle of players is for posterity especially with the next Olympics in focus. We shall continue to fill in the circle starting with the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens next year," said Simiyu, adding that he has named a larger squad of 24 players owing to the long season ahead.

"We also have one foreign based player, Willy Ambaka, who will join us based on his availability," explained Simiyu emphasising that the technical team's focus is on getting a strong team that will win medals at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens next year.

Commonwealth Games will run from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, Britain with the Rugby World Cup Sevens going down on September 9-11 at the Cape Town Stadium.

Simiyu hinted of naming Amonde's successor before end of next week. The team will be training four days a week; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

"We are running against time but the good thing is that there is no relegation this season at the World Rugby Series hence a big opportunity to expose the young players," explained Simiyu.

Squad

Harold Anduvate (Menengai Oilers), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Herman Humwa (Harlequins), Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Timothy Mmasi (MMUST), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Mark Kwemoi (Menengai Oilers), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Levy Amunga (KCB) Edmund Anya (Impala), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar), Ben Salem (Nondescripts), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Alvin Marube (Impala), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar), Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz)

2021 HSBC World Sevens Series Calendar

Vancouver 7s: September 18-19

Edmonton 7s: September 25-26

Singapore 7s: October 29-30

Dubai 7s: December 3-4

CapeTown 7s: December 10-12