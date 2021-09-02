Kenya Records 1,018 New Covid Cases, 10.9% Positivity Rate

Kenya's Covid-19 infections have Wednesday risen by 1,018 from a sample size of 9,347 tested in the last 24 hours, raising cumulative cases recorded so far to 236,881.

The positivity rate is now at 10.9 per cent, down from 12.6 per cent on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 995 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners and 522 of them are females while 496 are male. The youngest is an 11-month-old baby while the oldest is 103 years. The cumulative tests done so far are 2,380,918.

Nairobi County has recorded 287 new cases followed by Kiambu with 114, Baringo 60, Nakuru 55, Embu 49, Murang'a 46, Uasin Gishu 31, Makueni 30, Garissa 29, Busia 25, Kilifi 25, Nyeri 24, Mombasa 24, Machakos 22, Taita Taveta 22, Nandi 21, Kajiado 19, Nyandarua 14, Kirinyaga 13, Turkana 13, Kitui 12, Kakamega 12, Kericho 11, Homa Bay 8, Tana River 7, Laikipia 6, Narok 6, Lamu 6, Trans Nzoia 5, Meru 4, Isiolo 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Kwale 2, Migori 2, Marsabit 2, West Pokot 2, Kisumu 1, Siaya 1 and Bungoma 1.

Recoveries

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of recovery has risen by 633, with 493 being from the home-based isolation and care while 140 are from various health facilities countrywide. The total recoveries now stand at 224,270 of whom 181,731 are from the home-based care and 42,539 are from various hospitals countrywide.

In its statement to newsrooms on Wednesday, the ministry noted that 13 deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,739.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, a total of 1,866 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 4,988 are under the home-based care programme. There are 160 patients in intensive care units, 99 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. There are 11 patients under observation.

Another 758 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 684 of them in general wards and 74 in high dependency units.

So far, the country has administered a total of 2,792,309 vaccines as of Tuesday. Of these, total first doses are 1,985,905 while second doses are 806,404. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.6 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.96 per cent.