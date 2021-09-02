Nigeria: Zamfara Shuts Schools, Imposes Curfew After Another Mass Abduction of Students

A young girl writes on a chalkboard at a primary school in Nigeria.
1 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The Zamfara state government has announced a dusk to dawn curfew across the state.

Zamfara State government has shut down schools across the state following Wednesday's abduction of 73 students from a public school in the state..

The state government also imposed a 6 p.m to 6 a.m. curfew on 13 local government areas and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Gusau, the state capital.

The police commissioner in the state, Ayuba Elkana, made the disclosure while briefing journalists after a security meeting chaired by Governor Bello Matawalle.

He said he has deployed a search and rescue team to work with the military to rescue the abducted students.

The security meeting was convened after students of Government Day Secondary School kaya in Maradun were kidnapped Wednesday afternoon.

A source in Maradun confirmed that the Vice Principal of the school, Zayyanu Tsaba, was among those kidnapped.

The chairman of a civil society organisation in Maradun, Shehu Abdullahi, told

"The school authorities have unofficially informed us that they are more than 300 Students in the school. Of course, not all of them were at school today but we believe the number of those taken should be around 100.

"Some ran the moment the bandits started gathering the students and they were chased. While many of them escaped into nearby farmlands, others were captured by the bandits."

The police have confirmed that 73 students were abducted but did not specify whether the figure includes the vice principal of the school.

A former councilor in the area told a local news medium in Zamfara that four of his children were among the students kidnapped.

