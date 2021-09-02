Nigeria: Atiku, Akeredolu, Others Hail Makinde At Inauguration of Remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday applauded the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde over the massive infrastructural developments he has been able to put in place in the past two years.

Alhaji Abubakar said this at the inauguration of the remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In attendance were also many dignitaries including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, former Governor Rasheed Ladoja of Oyo State; his successor Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Military Governor of Oyo State Gen. David Jemibewon who constructed the stadium in 1976, the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, among others.

The event was kick started by Governor Makinde with a Novelty Match between former Super Eagles players and ex players of 3SC. The governor himself was among the players with his OYSG-inscribed blue jersey worn on ox-blood track trousers.

Among the popular players on the pitch were: Ike Shorunmun, Victor Ikpeba, Taribo West, Felix Owolabi, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, among others.

In his goodwill message on the occasion, Abubakar said that "it is no means achievement that Governor Seyi Makinde has made in this state. I have gone round the city of Ibadan and I have seen that a massive infrastructural development is taking place in this city. I congratulate the governor for performing wonderfully well".

Similarly, Governor Akeredolu said: "Seyi has done well. Let us give him a round of applause. This stadium is seriously beautiful. Ibadan is home and I am happy to witness this".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala also commended Gov. Makinde for the massive turn around of the stadium, saying that the past governors were happy to witness the epoch-making event.

In his remarks, Makinde said he will fix the other Stadia in the different zones in the state.

He said the inaugurated complex was a first phase, noting that the other phases will soon be completed in spite of some challenges being faced by the administration.

The Governor thanked the people of Oyo State and the different officials of his administration for keeping the flag flying, promising that "we shall not let you down".

Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunnoso I were prevented from entering the stadium by some overzealous security operatives and both monarchs had to turn back and left.

While the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade was represented, the Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Abdulganiyu Ajinase, the Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Sunday Oyediran, and Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, were present.

Other dignitaries present included: Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde (former Head Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club and Super Eagles), the South West Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Taodeek Arapaja, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (former Osun State Governor and Chairman, Reconciliation Committee of the PDP in the South West), among many others. 3SC played Tabor Sezana of Slovania to wrap up the inauguration.