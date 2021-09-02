Kenya: Nairobi Gate Bags Another Major Tenant Despite Covid-19 Constraints

Nairobi — Nairobi's premier logistics and warehouse park, Nairobi Gate, Wednesday announced the conclusion of a lease transaction with Bolloré Transport & Logistics Kenya Limited, who will take up a 53, 820 ft2 warehouse at the park.

The park previously signed leases with Ramco and Kentainers in 2020,

Developed by the Improvon Group in which Actis has an investment, Nairobi Gate forms part of the larger Northlands Mixed Use Scheme, situated on the Eastern Bypass of Nairobi, providing easy access to key arterial roads, only 30 minutes away from Jomo Kenyatta international airport, the inland container depot, and the Southern Bypass.

Phase one of Nairobi Gate is built on 100 acres of land and will comprise in excess of 2 million ft2 under the roof once completed.

Nairobi Gate is suited to accommodate large international warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing businesses with agencies represented in east Africa, as well as large local businesses including specialized goods manufacturers of high-value items such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment as well as specialized electronics and engineering components.

Stefano Contardo, Group CEO of Improvon said, "We are very excited to welcome Bolloré Transport & Logistics as a tenant at Nairobi Gate. Despite challenges brought about by Covid-19, we're expecting continued strong demand for our ultra-modern, A-grade warehousing, distribution, and logistics facilities. The fact that Bolloré Transport & Logistics has elected Nairobi Gate to house their activities, bears testimony to the quality of our location and facilities. We look forward to the conclusion of a number of new leases in the pipeline."

Nairobi Gate brings a 'built to suit' concept to Nairobi in response to the demand for grade A flexible distribution properties and is differentiated by good access, efficient circulation for trucks, generous loading facilities, multiple roller shutter doors and good height facilitating volumetric capacity for pallet storage.

Jason Reynard, Regional CEO of Bolloré Transport & Logistics in East Africa commented, "Bolloré Transport & Logistics has experienced a rapid expansion of our contract logistics and warehousing business in Kenya, prompting us to seek out high-quality third-party warehousing facilities to supplement our owned sites. The Nairobi Gate Industrial Park meets our infrastructural standards from which we can continue to offer value-added inventory management services to our clients."

Koome Gikunda, a director at Actis also commented saying, "We are excited about the continued strong demand for Nairobi Gate's unique offering, which we believe will improve further as vaccines are rolled out internationally. Nairobi Gate represents much more than foreign direct investment of around US$90 million. Its real value lies in revolutionising last mile logistics and warehousing, creating employment and transferring skills."

A modern trend in logistics and warehouse parks is the integration of corporate office space with distribution facilities. This allows companies to increase their efficiency by consolidating operations.

The location is strategic to Nairobi's 2030 spatial development plan and will accommodate turnkey projects accommodating tenants from mini units of 5 000 ft2 up to warehouses of 400 000 ft2 as well as land sale options.

Nairobi Gate expects to announce further lease transactions soon.