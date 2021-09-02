Tanzania: Tawiri All Out to Save Giraffes

THE Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI) has stepped up efforts in saving giraffes in the country.

The organization, which is charged with conducting and coordinating wildlife research in the country, has currently procured 12 collars from Germany to be fitted on the Ossicones of the tall mammals, in a bid to contain the Giraffe Skin Disease (GSD) among the tallest living terrestrial animals.

Speaking here on Tuesday, TAWIRI Research Director Dr Julius Keyyu revealed that the plan aimed at saving the Giraffes, whose numbers is estimated to be around 33,000.

'Such a move will control the spread of the skin from spiraling to other rangelands," explained Dr Keyyu while responding to questions from journalists, ahead of the 13th TAWIRI Scientific Conference, scheduled for December this year.

According to Dr Keyyu, out of the 60.2 per cent of giraffes found in Tanzania, one is affected by the skin disorder that causes crusty lesions on the legs of Maasai giraffes.

"The disease was once spotted among giraffes in Ruaha National Park but has since spread over to Lake Manyara, Tarangire and Serengeti National Parks," he revealed

. The Giraffe, the country national symbol, has for long time been hunted for its bone marrow, which have been considered to be a cure for some diseases, an assertion that Dr Keyyu vehemently denies.

"There's no research to back up such claims," he insisted. Dr Keyyu further pointed out that the declining number of the tall mammals was being exacerbated by two major diseases that he disclosed were fast spreading to other rangelands.

Habitat fragmentation, deforestation and poaching still remain a threat to the survival of the tall mammals, according to the TAWIRI Director of Research. Conservationists estimate that some 110,000 giraffes roam throughout Africa, down from a million in the 1700s.

Two years ago, the Wildlife Research Institute launched a five-year giraffe strategic plan to save the mysterious, silent giants from extinction. The 2020-2024 strategic plan, seeks to replenish the dwindling numbers of the giraffe, which is also the country's national symbol.

Earlier, TAWIRI Director General Ernest Mjingo said preparations for the scientific meet were in top gear. Dr Mjingo further described the conference as an important platform in promoting tourism.

"Through the meeting, delegates will delve into ways of opening up other circuits, particularly the untapped southern circuit," he explained.

Themed Wildlife research for enhanced biodiversity conservation and livelihood improvement, the conference is expected to bring together about 300 scientists, conservation managers and wildlife conservation stakeholders, policy and decision-makers, private partners working in the country, region and across the world.

Some of themes that will come up for discussions include human-wildlife interactions, habitat and biodiversity conservation, ecosystem health and wildlife diseases, climate change and ecological resilience.