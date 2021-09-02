Tanzania: Nzasa-Kilunde-Buza Road Section Nears Completion

2 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema in Dodoma

REHABILITATION and upgrading of Nzasa-Kilungule- Buza road in Temeke Municipality under the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP) will be complete by October this year.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr David Silinde, told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the project undertaken by contractor of Group Six International Ltd will cost 19.13bn/-

He said out of the total section of 7.6 km road under construction, 5.4km will be tarmacked and the remaining part would be concrete, specifically for the Dar Rapid Transit buses.

Mr Silinde gave the statistics when responding to Ms Dorothy Kilave (Temeke-CCM), who wanted to know when the project will be completed as it connects Temeke and Mbagala residents.

The deputy minister said the project being implemented through a World Bank loan, with the client being Temeke municipal council, will also cover construction of the Buza bus terminal. Implementation of the project started on April last year and is expected to be completed next month, whereas so far it has been completed by 69per cent and 8.05bn/- has already been paid to the contractor.

He assured the parliamentarian that the government will be renovating and upgrading road infrastructures in Temeke as per availability of funds for improving transport infrastructures.

More From: Daily News

