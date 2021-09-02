Tanzania: Govt Stresses Pledge On Skills-Oriented Education

THE government has pledged to continue improving primary and secondary education curriculum to impart students with entrepreneurship, finance management and life skills to make graduates able to create own employments.

The improvements will enable Tanzanian students to cope with the current technological changes and adopt the ongoing political, economic and social changes.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Omari Kipanga gave the assurance in Parliament on Wednesday when answering a question from Special Seats legislator, Ngwasi Kamani (CCM). In her basic question, the MP highlighted the need for the government to introduce entrepreneurship studies, finance management and life skills as an alternative way of solving unemployment challenge.

She also wanted the subjects to be compulsory for all the students. The deputy minister however clarified that currently students are taught entrepreneurship through other various subjects. Whereas primary school pupils get the knowledge through different topics in the subjects of Mathematics, Social Studies and Vocational Studies, secondary school students are imparted with such skills through Civics and General Studies.

"There are also some elements of entrepreneurship contained in secondary school students through various subjects, such as Book-Keeping, Commerce, Economics, Accountancy, Home Economics, Mathematics and Agriculture," he said, adding that emphasis was put on life skills and vocational trainings. He said students are also capacitated on the Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

According to Kipanga, the government has been organizing different forums to discuss a number of issues related to improvement of the curriculums. He said such forums had already been conducted in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma regions, saying that the curriculum review process is expected to be completed this financial year.

Meanwhile, Education, Science and Technology Minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako has said plans were underway to ensure all schools provide life skills training, such as needlework and cookery. She said the two subjects are now taught in a few secondary schools.