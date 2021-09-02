Tanzania: Gst, Stamico Ink Deal for Joint Research, Drilling Services

Deputy Minister for Minerals, Prof Shukrani Manya said the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) has signed a contract with the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) to conduct joint research and drilling activities.

The agreement, he said, will facilitate minerals' research activities and have minerals database that would help small scale miners operate strategically.

Moreover, he said, the agreement would lead to reduced costs for drilling services to small-scale miners compared to amount paid by large scale miners seeking similar services.

Prof Manya noted that lack of drilling equipment was a challenge to most small scale miners who wished to do mineral exploration on their own.

"We are happy that GST and STAMICO will now work together under the new agreement. STAMICO owns machines capable of providing drilling services to its customers at competitive prices," said Prof Manya.

He made the remarks in the House on Wednesday when responding to a supplementary question from Lupa Member of Parliament, Masache Kasaka (CCM), who wanted to know the government's plans to empower artisanal miners to conduct exploration activities.

The legislator also asked whether the government had any plans to open GST offices in southern highland regions, considering that the area has a number of mines, mostly owned by artisanal miners.

He also asked the government to make sure that research findings are published in Kiswahili language. Responding, Prof Manya said that GST is currently using offices of the Tanzania Mining Commission.

He said GST which is headquartered in Dodoma recently opened its offices in Geita Region.

Prof Manya informed the MPs that GST started to publish its various reports and research findings in a simple Kiswahili language since 2019.

"This is done to enable small scale miners understand the findings' content," he said, adding that the government through GST published a Kiswahili book titled 'Kitabu cha Madini Yapatikanayo Tanzania' which identifies mineral-rich areas across the country.

He said the government has also prepared a special book written in Kiswahili which provides guidance on minerals sample preparation.