Rwanda/Mali: World Cup Qualifiers - Amavubi Lose to Mali

THE national football team, Amavubi started their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on a poor note after losing to Mali 1-0 at Stade d'Agadir on Wednesday, September 1.

Mali started the match well and scored in the 19th minute through Adam Traore, after miscommunication between defender Bryan Ngwabije and goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

The West African side could have gotten another goal after Yannick Mukunzi brought down Mali's Moussa Djénépo in the penalty area but Emery Mvuyekure saved the spot kick.

Amavubi played much better in the second half but failed to find the net after Mashami replaced Bryan Ngwabije with striker Lague Byiringiro.

The two teams have played each other twice so far. Those meetings also came in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers of 2014.

Mali emerged victorious in their first-ever meeting at Amahoro stadium while the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Mali.

The other two teams in Group E are Kenya and Uganda. Only one team from each group will qualify for the third round fixtures, so every game is crucial at this stage.

Rwanda's Meddie Kagere is the top scorer in the qualifiers with three goals, while Yannick Mukunzi and Jacques Tuyisenge have two goals to their name.

The national team is scheduled to play their second Group E match against Kenya at Kigali Stadium on September 5 while Mali will take on Uganda.

Mali 1-0 Rwanda