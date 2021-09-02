Tanzania: State Collects 63bn/ - in Mobile Money Transaction Levies

The government has collected 63bn/- since the introduction of mobile money transaction levies.

The Finance and Planning Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba told reporters in Dodoma that the collections will be used to construct 220 health centres in all wards.

Dr Nchemba said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has also ordered the mobile money transaction levy that will be collected from today, September 1, 2021, should be channeled to the education sector to repair classrooms, desks and other needs.

Describing the 30 per cent reduction of mobile money transaction levies, Mr Nchemba said that the calculation depends on the transacted amount