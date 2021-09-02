Tanzania: City Businessman Loses Appeal Over 2bn/ - Compensation

BUSINESSMAN Charles Kombe has lost his appeal seeking compensation of 2.14bn/- from Kinondoni Municipal Council for evicting him from Msasani Butiama area, commonly known as 'Kwa Nyerere open space', and taking away his container and cement bricks he was making.

This followed the decision of the Court of Appeal, delivered in Dar es Salaam recently, to dismiss with costs the appeal under which the businessman - the appellant, had lodged to fault the judgment of the High Court, which had ruled in favour of the Municipal Council - the respondent

. "We find no merit in any of the grounds of appeal. In consequence, we dismiss the appeal in its entirety with costs," said justices Ferdinand Wambali, Lugano Mwandambo and Lilian Mashaka.

During hearing of the appeal, the counsel for the appellant, who trades as Humphrey Building Materials, had faulted the High Court judgment on grounds of erroneously holding that the permit issued to the appellant was on year-to-year basis and had expired thereby dismissing the suit.

He submitted that there was wrong evaluation of the evidence on record thereby reaching at a wrong submitted that conclusion and decision and that the trial court erred in dismissing the suit against the sufficient evidence on record.

In their deliberations, the justices of the appeals court noted that the appellant had not annexed a copy of permit authorizing him to conduct business at the disputed area and neither did he tender it in evidence during the trial.

They recalled that in the written statement of defence, the respondent strongly disputed issuing the alleged permit, a position which the burden remained on the appellant proving that he was issued with that permit regardless of what the respondent averred in the written statement of defence

. The justices also noted a suggestion by PW1 during the trial that all of his documents were destroyed by the respondent during the demolition exercise, but in another breath, he is on record of appeal that the document proving his occupation and use of the disputed land was tendered in another case.

"It is not clear to us how could the document said to have been destroyed be available for tendering in another case.

Besides, it is equally unclear how could the appellant skip to annex a copy of the permit authorizing him to occupy land in a case involving a claim as high as 2.145bn/-," they said.

The counsel for the appellant had impressed upon the court that the permit had not been revoked and so the trial court was wrong in dismissing the suit.

The justices were quick to say that such an argument sounds attractive but, the appellant did not tender any permit during the trial as part of his evidence.

"Under the circumstances, we are constrained to agree with the trial court that the appellant failed to discharge his burden of proof that he had a valid permit to occupy the suit land.

The appellant's evidence was too weak to discharge his burden of proof that he had a valid permit," they said.

The appellant lost to the respondent before the High Court in a suit for compensation for the alleged unlawful demolition and confiscation of sundry items from an open space along Old Bagamoyo Road, Kinondoni District and Dar es Salaam Region.

His suit was triggered by events which took place on February 18, 2006 when the respondent's officials stormed into the appellant's place of business, an open space along Old Bagamoyo Road, Msasani Butiama area within the jurisdiction of the municipal council.

That is the place where the appellant had erected a container and was making cement bricks for sale allegedly doing so on a valid permit issued to him on June 6, 1993.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The respondent disputed issuing any permit to occupy the open space and operate the business, hence forceful demolition of the structures.

It was not in dispute that a number of items including the container and bricks were removed and taken away by the respondent's officials to an unknown place and that the said items had not yet been returned to the appellant at the time of institution of the suit before the High Court (Land Division).

The dispute centered on the lawfulness of the respondent's act. Whereas the appellant maintained that it had a valid permit from the respondent dating back from 1993 to operate a business, the respondent took an opposite stand.

It maintained that the appellant was a trespasser at the open space in so far as it had not at any time issued any permit to him to operate the business which resulted into the issue of a notice to vacate, but went unheeded to culminating into the forceful eviction and removal of the disputed items.