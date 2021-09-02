Nigeria: Govt Begins Cash Transfer Payment to 8,105 Beneficiaries in Anambra

The Federal Government has commenced payment of six months arrears owed beneficiaries of National Conditional Cash Transfer in Anambra State.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the six pilot Local Government Areas (LGAs) -Ihiala, Dunukofia, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Orumba South and Awka North.

Mr Jude Obi, Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala LGA who performed the official inauguration on Wednesday in Ihiala advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the money.

Obi said the N30, 000 accumulated arrears being paid to the beneficiaries was reasonable for them to start petty trade.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for the initiative and Gov. Willie Obiano for the enabling environment for the exercise to succeed.

Mr Uche Ozuzu, official of the National Cash Transfer Office, Abuja who monitored the payment said he was impressed with the conduct of both beneficiaries and payment officials at various centres.

Ozuzu, a Management Information System Specialist said Mrs Halima Shehu, the National Co-ordinator of the programme was committed to ensure that every beneficiary receive his or her due.

He advised the beneficiaries to make effective use of the money to uplift the economic conditions of their households.

Mrs Florence Nwakor, Head of Operations, Anambra Cash Transfer Office and Mr Raphael Enukaora, Head Anambra Cash Transfer Office said more than 8,000 beneficiaries were recently added to the existing persons in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The 8105 beneficiaries were among the people from the six pilot LGAs, before another 8,000 plus were added," Nwako said.

Enukaora listed; Awka South, Nnewi North, Ogbaru, Onitsha South and Anambra East LGAs as areas recently added.

He said that enrollees from the new LGAs would start to receive their N5, 000 monthly stipend once they complete payment of the arrears of 13 months.

"What we are paying the 8105 is six months arrears and shortly after that, we will clear the seven months before the new enrollees will begin to receive payment," he said.

Some of the beneficiaries: Mr Sunday Uzochukwu, Mr Oluchi Ezetuegwu and Mrs Chisom Nwankwo commended the federal government for the scheme and assured that they would make good use of the money.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria