Tunisia: Snjt Calls On President to Protect Press Freedom

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) denounced, on Wednesday, the "violent" police attacks against journalists, while covering a protest movement in Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis this evening.

Five journalists were "violently" assaulted by police officers this evening while covering a protest in Tunis demanding the truth about political killings in Tunisia, according to the Union.

In a statement, the union said it had witnessed and documented the attacks, in which police officers deliberately prevented journalists from doing their job.

The union called on the President of the Republic to take all necessary measures to guarantee press freedom and protect journalists.

"The Ministry of the Interior must open an investigation into the police attacks on journalists this evening and publicly condemn them," the union said in the same statement.