Tunisia: Snjt Calls On President to Protect Press Freedom

1 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) denounced, on Wednesday, the "violent" police attacks against journalists, while covering a protest movement in Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis this evening.

Five journalists were "violently" assaulted by police officers this evening while covering a protest in Tunis demanding the truth about political killings in Tunisia, according to the Union.

In a statement, the union said it had witnessed and documented the attacks, in which police officers deliberately prevented journalists from doing their job.

The union called on the President of the Republic to take all necessary measures to guarantee press freedom and protect journalists.

"The Ministry of the Interior must open an investigation into the police attacks on journalists this evening and publicly condemn them," the union said in the same statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X