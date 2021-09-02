Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - 2 Deaths and 143 People Tested Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the governorate of Bizerte during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of dead to 1,118 people since the spread of the epidemic.

In addition, 143 positive cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of infected people in the governorate to 28,101 cases since the outbreak of the virus, Ibtissem Blanco, a member of the health watch unit at the Regional Health Directorate, told TAP on Wednesday.

The same source said that some delegations, including Bizerte-North, Mateur and Menzel Jemil continue to show a high epidemic incidence rate, with respectively 476 cases, 486 cases and 533 cases per thousand inhabitants.

She added that in the hospitals of the governorate of Bizerte, the occupancy rate is currently 33% for oxygen beds and 80% for resuscitation beds.