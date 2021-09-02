Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - 2 Deaths and 143 People Tested Positive

1 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the governorate of Bizerte during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of dead to 1,118 people since the spread of the epidemic.

In addition, 143 positive cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of infected people in the governorate to 28,101 cases since the outbreak of the virus, Ibtissem Blanco, a member of the health watch unit at the Regional Health Directorate, told TAP on Wednesday.

The same source said that some delegations, including Bizerte-North, Mateur and Menzel Jemil continue to show a high epidemic incidence rate, with respectively 476 cases, 486 cases and 533 cases per thousand inhabitants.

She added that in the hospitals of the governorate of Bizerte, the occupancy rate is currently 33% for oxygen beds and 80% for resuscitation beds.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X