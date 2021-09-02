Tunisia: Kaïs Saied Recommends Continuing Intensive Vaccination Days

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saied recommended continuing intensive vaccination days in coordination with military health teams, official structures, national organisations, civil society components and volunteers.

Receiving Health Minister Ali M'rabet on Wednesday, the Head of State called for identifying other mechanisms to increase the number of people vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Quoted in a statement, President Saied stressed the need to exercise the utmost vigilance to avoid possible deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country in light of the emergence of new mutated strains in the world.

"It is essential to build up a strategic stock of oxygen, equipment and doses of vaccine," the Head of State pleaded while commending the effort made to carry out the national intensive vaccination days.

In this context, an intensive vaccination day will be organised on Saturday, September 4, 2021, for the benefit of arms carriers and citizens who received the first dose of vaccine on August 8, 2021.

In addition, the President of the Republic inquired about the preparations for the start of the school and university year, announcing that the certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus will soon be adopted.