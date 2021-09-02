Tunisia: Nabeul-Covid-19 - 2 More Deaths and 84 Newly Infected

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died in the governorate of Nabeul from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing to 1,364 the number of victims of the pandemic in the region, Omar Selimi, Director of Preventive Health in Nabeul, told TAP on Wednesday.

Besides, 84 more cases of infection have been reported in the region following the publication of the results of 873 tests, i.e. a positivity rate of 10%.

According to the same source, the total number of positive cases detected in the governorate of Nabeul since the spread of the epidemic has reached 47,918 cases including 4,542 cured patients while 1,514 cases are still active.

In addition, the occupancy rate of oxygen beds has reached 42% in the region's public hospitals and 12% in the private sector, while resuscitation beds are already saturated in public health institutions and are occupied up to 40% in the private health sector.