South Sudan: Covid-19 - South Sudan Receives Additional 59,000 Doses

Juba — South Sudan's government has urged residents to turn up for Covid vaccination after the country Tuesday received 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax initiative.

Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei said the doses were donated by the French government.

"On behalf of the government, I would like to welcome the arrival of this life saving vaccine. The deployment will take place as soon as tomorrow (Wednesday). The provision of this would contribute to the effective health of the people.

"Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) supplies will be sent across the country. The vaccination will also start straightaway with Juba Teaching Hospital, Juba Military Hospital and Police hospitals respectively," Achuei told reporters during reception of third consignment at Juba International Airport on Tuesday.

Dr Fabian Ndenzako, South Sudan's World Health Organization Representative, said, "I would like to recognise and welcome the arrival of this large supply. It is essential and it will contribute to fighting the pandemic in the country".

Health officials stressed that the vaccines are safe and appealed to those who received their first doses to turn-up for the second doses.

Vaccine misinformation

Officials have argued that misinformation on safety and effectiveness has led to vaccine hesitancy in the country.

In March this year, South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from Covax - the global initiative to ensure lower-income countries have access to vaccines.

However, in May, the country initiated a process to return some of its vaccines after concluding it cannot administer the vaccines before their expiry.

On July 18, part of South Sudan's second consignment of Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccines expired. This was after 56,587 citizens got vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

However, the ministry said at least 6,063 doses in the 96 facilities across the country were wasted.