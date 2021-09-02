Namibia: Fishcor Board to Be Appointed By End of Month

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste says a permanent board of directors for the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) will be announced before the end of September.

Jooste said this to The Namibian on Wednesday, five days before the term of office of the state-owned fishing company's interim board is due to end.

"The recruitment process for the new board is almost concluded and they will be ready for an appointment before the end of September. We have therefore extended the term of the current board to avoid a governance vacuum," Jooste said.

This is the third time the term of the interim board has been extended.

The extension is also to give the interim board time to recruit a substantive chief executive officer for the company, which has been hit by allegations of fraud and corruption in the Fishrot scandal about the use of Namibian Fishing quotas.

Temporary board member Ruth Herunga remains the interim caretaker of Fishcor for now.

Herunga confirmed that the interim board is in the process of selecting candidates for the CEO position.

"I am not part of the process. I have been excluded because of my position," she said.

However, she confirmed that the appointment of general managers for finance and operations would be the responsibility of the incoming CEO.

The two positions were left vacant in April, after the then incumbents had resigned, following the resignation of Fishcor's company secretary in March.

"Next week we will start with interviews for the fleet manager and company secretary," said Herunga.

Interim board chairperson Mihe Gaomab II did not reply to questions sent to him on how the process for the appointment of a new CEO would be conducted.