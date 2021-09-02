South Africa: Flying Solo - SAA Will Have to Stand On Its Own After Treasury Ushers in a New Era of No Bailouts to SOEs

1 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Weaning SAA off the fiscus for its survival is part of Treasury's new approach to cutting bailouts and government guarantees to unproductive and lossmaking state-owned enterprises.

SAA 2.0 won't depend on financial assistance from the government for its survival in the future, with its interim management pledging that the collapsed airline will be self-reliant by using its balance sheet to fund operations and raise capital in debt markets.

The undertaking by SAA's management is that the airline will no longer be awarded taxpayer-funded bailouts or government guarantees, which have added to the strain on SA's public finances, especially in the past decade.

The financial costs of keeping SAA airborne have been enormous: between 2008 and 2020, cash bailouts to the airline amounted to R21.5-billion. When SAA's business rescue cost of R16.4-billion is included, the taxpayer-funded support to the airline grows to R38.4-billion.

Weaning SAA off the fiscus for its survival is also part of Treasury's new approach to cutting bailouts and government guarantees to unproductive and lossmaking state-owned enterprises (SOE).

The extension of government guarantees has enabled commercial banks to haphazardly pump debt worth billions of rands into SAA, even though there was no business case to do so as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X