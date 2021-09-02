South Africa: Flying Solo - SAA Will Have to Stand On Its Own After Treasury Ushers in a New Era of No Bailouts to SOEs

analysis

Weaning SAA off the fiscus for its survival is part of Treasury's new approach to cutting bailouts and government guarantees to unproductive and lossmaking state-owned enterprises.

SAA 2.0 won't depend on financial assistance from the government for its survival in the future, with its interim management pledging that the collapsed airline will be self-reliant by using its balance sheet to fund operations and raise capital in debt markets.

The undertaking by SAA's management is that the airline will no longer be awarded taxpayer-funded bailouts or government guarantees, which have added to the strain on SA's public finances, especially in the past decade.

The financial costs of keeping SAA airborne have been enormous: between 2008 and 2020, cash bailouts to the airline amounted to R21.5-billion. When SAA's business rescue cost of R16.4-billion is included, the taxpayer-funded support to the airline grows to R38.4-billion.

The extension of government guarantees has enabled commercial banks to haphazardly pump debt worth billions of rands into SAA, even though there was no business case to do so as...