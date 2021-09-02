Africa: Vaccinated Family, Friends Now Meet Up Easy, Freely

At the beginning of this year, vaccines were a dream for many poor countries in Africa and other regions of the world as the Covid vaccine inequity undermined equitable global recovery and dashed hopes of survival for many.

But the tide is slowly changing for the better, and donations from Western countries that once hoarded the vaccines and plans by African Union, have finally seen vaccines becoming more available in many African countries. Countries receiving constant supplies are ramping up vaccination of their citizens in large numbers.

Last week, Rwanda rolled out its third mass vaccination campaign, targeting 90 percent of Kigali residents in the next two weeks, and eventually up to 7.8 million people, representing 60 per cent of the country's population by next June to achieve herd immunity.

But that's just part of the story. Vaccine apathy is another. This is blamed on conspiracy theories and fake news that spread through social media platforms.

The spread of the Delta variant, which sent people into intensive care, saw more people go for the vaccines.

Many waited to see what happens to their friends who have been inoculated, and when they saw that they didn't exhibit any side effects, and life continued normally, they got the confidence to also get vaccinated.

Some preferred certain vaccines to others, influenced by what they read online, for instance, a lot of people had avoided the AstraZaneca and wanted the Pfizer, but all this came to pass and people have now started getting vaccinated with whichever vaccine is available.

Life after vaccination for many families has been empowering and to a certain extent liberating, especially from the tension and anxiety that had taken root in people's lives. Many finally got the confidence to do things they were afraid of doing because of the pandemic.

People continue to wear masks in public and adhere to other protocols, but as we speak vaccines are the base form of protection.

Elijah Iragaba, a husband and father in Kigali, said that after he took the coronavirus jab, he started socialising a bit more because it also coincided with when the lockdown was lifted.

"The vaccine gave me a sense of security that I didn't have, but it doesn't mean getting careless. For example, yesterday I went for the basketball game at the arena and guess what, having a vaccination certificate was a requirement, the person I went with who hadn't taken the jab was turned away."

"Even if you get the virus after being vaccinated you don't reach the critical stage, it also protects your family, I have three young kids, so it's my responsibility to protect them," Elijah added.

Elijah said that since it is hard to ask for visitors to present a vaccination certificate before they enter the house, it is wise for people to avoid unnecessary visitors where possible.

"It is rude to ask your visitors if they have been vaccinated as a precondition for a visit, but there is a casual way you can ask them to find out if they are vaccinated, and advise them to do so before the visit," he said.

Some people are still holding out on taking the jab because they are worried about the long-term side effects of the vaccine, while others are still barred because of their superstitions.

"Vaccines helped with the Delta variant that was taking lives of our loved ones, I am sure the story for some of our family members who contracted the virus after being vaccinated would have been different without the vaccine" said a person whose mother recently contracted the virus.

Leaders in institutions, in homes and other settings took the jabs in order to lead by example and encourage those under their leadership to also take the vaccine, while others set it as a pre-condition to access their work place.

Following science has become an imperative in times like these, and looking at how the vaccines are restoring sanity and giving hope, science seems to be living up to its billing.