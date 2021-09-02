South African Judge Grants Order in Favour of Centurion to Proceed with Civil Action Against Controversial Equatorial Guinea Blogger, Delfin Mocache Massoko in South Africa

press release



Centurion and many victims are claiming for damages, in the form of financial compensation, as a result of Delfin Mocache’s defamatory statements and ongoing smear-campaigns

Last month, a South African judge ruled that Centurion Law Group (https://centurionlg.com) and many victims of Delfin Mocache Massoko may proceed in litigating against Delfin Mocache Massoko in South Africa. As Delfin Mocache is domiciled outside the Republic of South Africa, Centurion and the victims’ legal team had to approach the court to seek relief in instituting action against him in a South African Court of law, since Mr Mocache had already had prior dealings with the South African Judiciary. Mr Mocache tried his best to evade being served with court documents by not staying in the same address.

These orders are NOT easily granted, as the court has to consider the nature and grounds of the main action, as well as be satisfied that there ought to be prospects of success.

Delfin Mocache Massoko is the son of His Excellency Avelino Mocache Mehenga, one of the most powerful Ministers of the government of Equatorial Guinea. Mr Mocache has a well-documented history of smear campaigns and is the subject of ongoing investigations of trying to use his family’s position of power and influence in Government to, inter alia, extort a South African businessman doing business in Equatorial Guinea.

This court’s ruling confirms our unwavering commitment to human rights, the rule of law and rooting out those individuals who think they can manipulate the system to the detriment of the public.

