Nigeria: CBN Faults Senate Over Allegation of Unremitted Operational Surpluses

2 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Central Bank of Nigeria has faulted the Senate over the allegation of unremitted 80% of operational surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) within the last five years.

Speaking in Abuja at an interactive session on 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Adeola Olamilekan, said: "Specifically, the Central Bank of Nigeria which has a yearly budget of N2.3trn has not remitted any revenue from its operational surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund within the last five years".

But the Deputy Governor of the CBN in charge of Economic Policy, Kingsley Obiora, dismissed the allegation.

He said the CBN had been remitting 80% of its operational surpluses to the CRF on yearly basis.

Olamilekan, however, directed the CBN to provide his committee with documentary evidence of its remittances within the last five years Friday this week.

He asked the CBN to produce its audited account in the last five years as well as its position paper on monetary policy point of view on the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP being considered by the committee.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X