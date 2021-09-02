Nigeria: Paralympics - Team Nigeria Grabs Eighth Medal

Nigeria's latest medal was won by a 47-year-old.

Team Nigeria now has eight medals at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo following the bronze won by Eucharia Njideka Iyiazi in the Women's Shot Put F57 on Thursday.

Iyiazi won the bronze with a 10.40m throw after disappointingly finishing in the eighth position in Women's Discuss throw event last Saturday.

The 47-year-old is competing at her fourth Paralympic Games having previously represented Nigeria in Beijing, London and Rio.

While competing in the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing, China, Iyiazi, won a gold medal in both the women's shot put F57/F58 event and the women's discus throw F57/F58 event.

Iyiazi however took the bronze medals in the 2012 Summer Paralympics and the 2016 Summer Paralympics.

Thursday's medal in Tokyo for Iyiazi is coming barely 24 hours after the Table Tennis men's team (Tajudeen Agunbiade and Olufemi Alabi) also won bronze in their event.

With three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, Nigeria has dropped to the 3rd spot in Africa and 32nd overall on the medals table.

Tunisia is the continent's highest-ranked country in 26th position while Algeria is in the 29th position.

Interestingly, the top four African countries have all won three gold medals but with different silver and bronze medal winnings.

The remaining event for Nigeria in Tokyo is F54 Shot Put and Javelin where Lauritta Onye will be competing on Saturday.

Full list of medalists for Team Nigeria so far

Gold: Bose Omolayo, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Latifat Tijani (Powerlifting)

Silver: Loveline Obiji (Powerlifting)

Bronze: Lucy Ejike (Powerlifting); Ibrahim Olaitan (Powerlifting); Table Tennis men's team (Tajudeen Agunbiade and Olufemi Alabi); Njideaka Iyiazi (women F57 Shot Put)