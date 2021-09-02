Nigeria: Firm Targets 150mw Waste to Power in Kano

A waste management firm in Kano, Capegate Investment Limited, has disclosed plans to generate 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity from waste in five years for the state.

The firm took over refuse management from the state government three months ago in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the firm's Group Chief Operating Officer, Bello Abba Yakasai said: "We are going to convert High Density Plastic (HDP), tyres into burnable oil. LDP plastics will be used for recyclable purposes. From pure water leather, shopping bags and water bottles etc.

"For bio-degradable waste, we have two uses. One is the biggest that we are investing a lot of money on. We burn those materials to produce gas - gas helps us to create steel, steel turns turbines while turbines provide electricity.

"Our hope is that by the end of next year, we will generate 10MW of electricity from the waste in Kano. And every year after that, depending on how the typology of waste changes, we should be able to generate 30MW and so we are hoping to generate 150MW in Kano in five years and more than what Kano requires. We are also considering generating 2MW of solar to power street lights of Kano," he said.

He added that the firm "has over 2,000 workforce. We have recruited 200 fresh graduates. We are targeting to employ over 5,000. The partnership is for 20 years."