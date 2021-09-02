Tanzania: Zanzibar to Tap Into Ocean Riches

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday unveiled his administration's strategies to revolutionise the country's fishing sector to transform the islanders into millionaires.

"I have already talked to the boat builders on the construction of the fishing boat industry in Zanzibar; we want our fishermen to acquire and use modern equipment for highly productive fishing," President Mwinyi told fishermen and seaweed farmers at Kiuyu-Mbuyuni in North Pemba region's Micheweni distict.

He said currently fishermen's daily catch averages two kilogramme per person but through the use of modern boats, production can rise to five tones-5,000 kilogrammes-per trip. "...And that is the only way we can make our people rich."

The president further said the rising fish production will require processing industries to guarantee reliable market for the marine products.

"Increasing production alone will not benefit fishermen unless they have a reliable market...the good news is that we have an investor who is ready and willing to construct the fish processing plant in Zanzibar," assured the Isles leader.

He said unemployment remains Zanzibar's serious problem whose lasting solution relies on industrialisation of the economy, "We are determined to construct many industries to address unemployment in the country; the industries will create jobs as well as offer markets for our products, which they will use as raw materials," Dr Mwinyi said.

Dr Mwinyi further advised the islanders to focus on self-employment as the best option, saying there is no country that can employ all the people in the public sector.

Dr Nchemba told journalists in Dar es Salaam recently that the government introduced the new levies, it had managed to fetch 48.4bn/- with 37bn/- disbursed for the construction of 150 health centres.

Dr Nchemba told journalists in Dar es Salaam recently that an additional 7bn/- was in a pipeline to be transferred to the Presidents' Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) Ministry to finance the construction of 560 classrooms.

The construction of the classrooms will help to accommodate an increased number of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools in the next academic year.

According to Dr Nchemba, 22.5bn/- has already been sent to the PORALG for the construction of 90 health centres, the ministry was processing transactions of an additional 15bn/- for construction of the health facilities," he said.

Speaking recently in Mpanda District, Katavi Region, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said a total of 250m/- has been distributed to each project to be implemented in the needy Local Government Authorities (LGAs) for the commencement of the projects that aims at improving provision of health services in remote areas.

He assured that the government would supervise the spending of the money for it to deliver the intended purpose, and that no single cent would be embezzled.

The PM said the government is implementing a strategy that will provide LGAs with enough health centres, as part of its continued efforts to upgrade health services delivery across the country.

In another development, Dr Nchemba urged Tanzanians to keep on paying tax, since the collections are meant to be spent on improving provision of social services.

Speaking of the 100/- levy that has been added to petroleum products, the minister said a total of 24bn/- were collected in July, this year.

"And, for this month (August), we are estimating to have collected over 20bn/-, this money is meant to improve road networks being maintained by the Tanzania Rural Roads Agency (Tarura)," he noted.

In June, the government amended the Electronic and Postal Communication Act (CAP 306) by imposing a 'patriotic levy' on all mobile money transactions, depending on the amount sent and withdrawn.

It expects to raise 1.254tri/- from the levies to finance the 36.68tri/- budget for the 2021/22 financial year, with the government targeting to inject more funds towards financing rural development projects and improve social service delivery. But the new charges sparked outrage from citizens over rising costs of financial transactions. The government pledged to work on the public concern with President Samia directing responsible ministers to address the challenge