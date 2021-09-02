Tanzania: GST Assesses Shinyanga, Geita Earthquake

THE earthquake which had hit parts of Shinyanga and Geita regions in the wee hours yesterday did not cause huge damage as the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) is assessing the impacts.

The tremor which occurred in Mbogwe and Kahama districts of Geita and Shinyanga regions respectively, had a moderate magnitude of 4.8 and is said to have caused cracks to some houses and left one person with injuries.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday, the GST Senior Geologist Gabriel Mbogoro said there were no indicators for occurrence of another tremor.

"But we are still monitoring the situation at the Ushirika ward in Mbogwe district, Geita region, to gather accurate information on the cause and effects that the earthquake has caused to the respective areas," he said.

However, the expert has advised Tanzanians to take precautions to avoid massive effects whenever the earthquake comes.

"It is suggested that those at home should lay under the table or bed, this will reduce body injuries in case the tremor destroys the house," he said.

Mr Mbogoro went on to suggest that people should avoid getting too close to cinder block walls or vending machines and that, for those who are driving motor vehicles, are advised to stop their cars at safer places to avoid accidents.

Some residents of Lake Zone regions told this newspaper that the tremor had caused panic among people in Mwanza, Geita, Shinyanga and Kagera regions.

"Some people fled their bedrooms following the tremor which happened at around 5.30 a.m. today morning. However, there were no casualties," said one of the residents, Mr Conrad Kato.

However, several residents in Bukoba Municipal Council who were interviewed said they did not experience the earthquake.

Aneth Kaimukirwa (26), a resident of Nyakanyasi ward, in Bukoba Municipality said September 10, 2016 earthquake created panic among most people. "We are still in a state of panic. People are not sure if the tremor will not hit again," she added.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Kagera region on September 10, 2016 killing an estimated 17 people while 440 others were injured. Also, about 2,000 houses were damaged and many people were left homeless.

The then GST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Professor Abdulkarim Mruma, noted that Arusha, Kagera, Mbeya and Kigoma regions were prone to earthquakes because they were situated along the Rift Valley.