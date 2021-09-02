Africa: Goalkeepers Who Shone At the Cosafa Women's Championship

The Golden Glove award for Best Goalkeeper at the COSAFA Women's Championship has been handed out on a regular basis since the 2017 tournament , with the four previous winners all making their mark in the game.

It is not just goals that win games, but saves and commanding keepers too who can turn the tide in the favour of their side.

Here is a look back at who the Golden Glove winners have been and where they are now.

2017 - CHIDO DZINGIRAI (ZIMBABWE)

Dzingirai helped Zimbabwe into the final, where they lost 2-1 to South Africa in Bulawayo.

But her excellent all-round performances were recognised with the Golden Glove, despite Zimbabwe conceding six times in the tournament.

Dzingirai continues to be a leading player in her country and recently moved to Zambian side Institute for Sustainable Development on a one-year loan with football having been placed on hold in her own country for the last while.

She made her Zimbabwe debut in 2008 but is still only 29 years of age.

2018 - RUTH ATORU (UGANDA)

Uganda were a guest nation at the 2018 COSAFA Women's Championship and so brought some east African flair to the competition.

Not least goalkeeper Atoru, who was superb as the Crested Cranes topped their pool, only to lose to South African in the semifinals. They then won the bronze-medal match with Atoru keeping a clean-sheet against Zambia.

She won the Golden Glove for per performances and she has since gone on to captain her country in a stellar career.

2019 - ANDILE DLAMINI (SOUTH AFRICA)

South Africa only conceded two goals on their way to lifting the 2019 COSAFA Women's Championship and much of that was down to the performances of goalkeeper Dlamini.

Only Malawi and Zimbabwe breached her defences, but she held firm in the final as Banyana Banyana saw off Zambia 1-0.

Dlamini remains the number one for South Africa and is also an integral part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies side that have been crowned national champions.

At the age of 28, you would think the flambouyant keeper has many more years left in her.

2020 - MAITUMELO BOSIJA (BOTSWANA)

Bosija has long been a star performer for Botswana and helped The Mares to the final of the 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship, where they eventually lost 2-1 to South Africa.

She conceded only twice in the competition and made a number of outstanding saves as Botswana also came through a tough semifinal against Zambia.

She was key when The Mares knocked Banyana Banyana out of the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in a shock result.