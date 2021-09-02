South Africa: Outcry in Knysna Over Advert for Hunter to Shoot Baboons

analysis

Peaceful cohabitation between humans and baboons in Knysna seems unattainable if an advert circulated by the municipality for a professional hunter to shoot baboons in the area is anything to go by.

An advert calling for the services of a professional hunter to kill baboons in the Hunters Home and Pezula residential areas of Knysna has pitted animal rights activists, residents and Knysna municipality officials against one another.

According to the advert published on 23 August, an increase in baboon activity within certain residential areas has resulted in excessive damage to property, potentially compromising the safety of residents.

Baboon Matters' Terry Corr said the problems faced by Knysna are the same as those faced by Overberg and the Cape Peninsula.

"We keep chasing these baboons away, but they don't know where away is. Knysna is their home," he said.

Recently, there was a huge outcry when the City of Cape Town wanted to cull an alpha male named Kataza. He was sent to Riverside centre in Limpopo.

Marylou Botha, a resident of Hunters Home for more than 20 years and founding member of Guardians of the Garden Route (an organisation that fights for land and environmental issues), told Daily Maverick...