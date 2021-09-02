Liberia: MOJ Autopsy Report Finds Discrepancy in Late Alieu Sheriff's Death

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has released the findings from a recent autopsy on the body of the late Alieu Sheriff who was allegedly manhandled to death by officers of the Liberia National Police.

The verdict of the autopsy states that the death is unnatural, which indicates that he died as a result of the tussle he had with the police.

It can be recalled that on July 29, 2021 the late Sheriff, a truck driver, was allegedly severely beaten to death by officers of the Liberia National Police at the National Transit Authority Bus Parking on Japan Freeway in Gardnerville for not being in compliance with the wearing of mask.

Speaking during a special press confab Tuesday at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), the Deputy Minister for Administration and also acting Justice Minister Nyenati Tuan disclosed that the cause of death of the late Sheriff is unnatural.

Minister Tuan added that the findings from the MOJ report revealed that the late Sheriff died as a result of a blunt force injury sustained to the back of his head during the fight with the officers.

According to the official, the findings from the Ministry of Justice couple with the preliminary investigative report has informed the decision for the indictment of the three officers involved with the killing of the deceased, which is expected in 48 hours.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue, to immediately re-arrest the alleged murderers of the late Sheriff identified as Samuel N. Borbor, Harris Monger and Alexander Seakor and subsequently forward them for prosecution.

Min. Tuan recalled that upon receiving the information of the death of the late Sheriff, the Ministry of Justice immediately ordered the arrest of the alleged killers, stating that the three officers were immediately arrested and kept in detention in keeping with the statutory period at the Liberia National Police Headquarters.

He also said that in keeping with Article 21 (F) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, the alleged suspects were released in keeping the Constitution and Human Rights best standards to individuals having moral influence over them and to appear when arrested.

The MoJ Deputy Minister urged the general public to keep calm; assuring that the Government of Liberia will do everything possible to ensure justice is dispensed without prejudice.