Liberia: 'Little Over US$9m Generated From Salary Cut' - Deputy Finance Minister

Monrovia — In order to elevate the issue of transparency and accountability in the George Weah administration, Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs has disclosed that a little over US$9 million was generated from the most difficult thing that pass administration did to reduce fabulous salaries of Ministers in government and other employees in Liberia.

"This government under President Weah and the supervision of Minister Samuel D. Tweah generated a little over US$9 million through the reduction of my salary, the President of the Republic George M Weah's salary, Minister Tweah's salary, Minister Rennie's salary, Health Minister Jallah's salary, doctors and others salaries respectively to ensure that there is massive development in the country." he said.

It can be recalled 2019-2020, the government of Liberia introduced harmonization to ensure that ministers, directors and employees that were making more money were reduced and those that were taking less have an increase in their salary to meet IMF demand and to save more money for country development.

Speaking recently at MICAT regular press briefing in Monrovia, Deputy Minister Wolokollie said, "we mustered the courage to cut our salaries because we believe in our pro-poor agenda and we are implementing it to the fullest until our people lives are changed and this country can be developed like other nations."

According to him, monies that were generated from the reduction of salaries enhanced major development projects like the Doe Community Road concrete pavement and street lights everywhere, concrete pavement of Rehab road, the payment of WASSEC fees, the digitization of the University of Liberia, tuition free at all public universities in Liberia.

"If the road in Rehab is paved, President Weah is not the only one to ride on that particular road: if electricity goes in Rehab community, President George Weah will not only be the beneficiary, as the former VP will also benefit and others residence because of the decisions we make as a government."

Wolokollie said, "what the harmonization does erases the disparity of salaries among employees, as if I am a janitor at MICAT, the janitor at MFDP should make the same pay," adding that, "then it was discretionary where one Minister will sit down in his office and determine someone's allowance and determine as to whether you should receive more or less. But now it has been out and no minister has that power it is the CSA and MFDP."

"In the past administration, the government was getting good donors' support and revenue coming from the international community because of that huge financial support they people increased their salaries," Wolokollie said, adding that, "they had one person making US$15 to US$25 thousand every month while the common people were making little or nothing.

He cited the Security, Police, and Immigration officers were making very small money, but this government came and increased their salaries, health workers, most especially, that were making less," he emphasized.

He disclosed that, the harmonization program abolished the basic and general allowance salary structures of the previous years, giving all government workers one pay, where workers were previously paid with wide discrepancies, all workers under the harmonized bill will now be paid more equitably, with people of the same qualifications and experience making about the same amount or in the same range.

Minister Wolokollie, however, lauded the Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director and the Director of the Liberia Macroeconomic Analysis Capacity (LIMPAC) at the Ministry of Finance and the IAA who are making sure that the right things are done.