Nigeria: Parties Welcome Nigeria Cabinet Reshuffle

Abuja, Nigeria — NIGERIAN political parties have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to fire his advisors as well as some heads of some agencies and parastatals.

The appeal comes a day after the president relieved two ministers of their duties in a cabinet reshuffle, the first since he was re-elected in 2019.

Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Engr. Sale Mamman, Minister of Power, were removed from their posts.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) hailed the move.

"Like we have constantly advised Mr President to replace some non-performing members of his cabinet, we also urge Mr President to replace some of his advisers," said CNPP Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu.

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, Buhari must now fire Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Lai Mohammed and the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

"... they have done their best and should immediately take a bow and go home," Ezugwu said.

"The CNPP believes that there could still be areas the president can salvage in terms of performance by his administration if his cabinet is urgently rejigged to place square poles in square holes."

Nigeria is Africa's largest, albeit struggling, economy. It is heavily reliant on the unpredictable oil industry and has a reputation for corruption.

Former military dictator, Buhari, was elected in 2015 with a pledge to address graft and the Boko Haram terror.

"I have personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation," Buhari said announcing the reshuffle.

- CAJ News

