Liberia: CDC Unveils Representative Candidate in Bong's District Two By-Election

Bong County — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has unveiled long-time businessman and farmer, Melvin Salvage, as its aspirant in the upcoming representative by-election in Bong County.

The party said it took the decision following consultations in the district and realized that Salvage is the right aspirant with the support of residents in the district to win the seat.

The unveiling ceremony was held in Gbenequelleh in district two on August 24, 2021 and attended by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill, Rep. Marvin Cole, former Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh, former Bong Senator Henry Yallah, among several other high-profile members of the party and local leaders in Bong.

In separate statements during the program, youth and women, and elders of the district said Mr. Salvage continues to impact their lives through business and agriculture.

"Salvage has made a lot of us sitting here to have our own rubber, cocoa, and palm farms. He has lived here with us and has been helping us. We will vote for him to keep helping us," one elder told the gathering.

Meanwhile, Minister McGill conveyed greetings to residents of the district on behalf of President George Weah and assured them of the president's commitment to the development of Liberia.

He called on citizens and CDCians in the district to support and campaign for Salvage to ensure he wins the election when campaign starts.

Salvage is committing to "even more development initiatives" for district two if elected.

In the 2017 elections, Salvage contested and finished second to former Rep. Prince Moye who is now senator for Bong.

The National Legislature recently approved a resolution calling on the NEC to conduct the four representative by-elections in Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, and Bomi Counties on 16th November 2021.

The by-elections were created as a result of the elections of the representatives of the four districts as senators in the December 8, 2020 Senatorial Elections.

