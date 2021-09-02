Liberia: 'I Did Not Misinterpret the Supreme Court Ruling' - Judge Ousman Feika

2 September 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica wishes to inform the public that the publication that caused Judge Ousman F. Fieka to summon the newspaper contained errors that were not made with malice or reckless disregard of the truth or any intent to undermine the dignity of the court or to cast expression in any manner on the reputation of the presiding judge.

Therefore, FrontPageAfrica wishes to inform the public that at no point in time did Judge Feika misinterpret the ruling of the Supreme Court in the Economic Sabotage and Theft of Property case involving the former Minister of Defense Brownie Samukai and others.

The ruling referenced in our August 27, 2021 edition was made by Judge Feika's predecessor when Judge Feika was yet to be assigned at Criminal Court 'C'.

No Judge of concurrent jurisdiction has the authority to review and/or undo the decision and/or action of his colleague of concurrent jurisdiction.

The mandate of the Supreme Court referred to in the stories for which the proceedings are being held was never read by Judge His Honor Ousman F. Feika and that no action as regard to the Supreme Court's mandate which were attributed to him in the news story.

Judge Feika's decision to assign the case in question was a mandate from the Supreme Court and not his own decision.

