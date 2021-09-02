Liberia: Nimba, Grand Bassa Community College Get University Status

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives to elevate Grand Bassa County Community College to Grand Bassa University College.

The concurrence by the Senate was necessitated by an engrossed bill forwarded to the Senate by House Chief Clerk, Mildred N. Sayon.

The House's engrossed bill number 12, entitled: 'An Act to Repeal the 2008 Act Creating the Grand Bassa County Community College' and to Establish in Lieu Thereof a Grand Bassa University College and Grant it a Charter' was passed during the 59th day sitting of the Senate on Tuesday, August 31st.

The Senate Press and Public Affairs quotes the House's engrossed bill as saying that, the bill was initially passed into the full force of Law by the House of Representatives on Tuesday July 6, 2021.

In a related development, the Plenary of the Liberian Senate has also concurred with the House of Representatives to uplift the Nimba County Community College to the Nimba County University College.

The Senate's decision was triggered Tuesday, August 31, by the submission of an engrossed bill for the Nimba County Community College to be granted to a University status by the House of Representatives.

Following the passage of the two instruments, Senate President, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, mandated the Secretary of the Senate to communicate the actions of the Senate to the House of Representatives.

Post Views: 44