Namibia: Warriors' World Cup Quest Begins

THE Brave Warriors begin their campaign for next year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar against Congo Brazzaville in Soweto, South Africa this afternoon.

Due to Namibia's own stadiums being declared unfit to host matches by CAF, their home matches will now all be played at the Orlando Stadium but coach Bobby Samaria previously stressed that it would not be a drawback, since several Namibian squad members regularly play there.

"Most of our professional players are based there, so playing at Orlando Stadium will be like a second home for them," he told The Namibian earlier, while Mamelodi Sundowns striker and team captain Peter Shalulile reiterated this view after training yesterday.

"It doesn't matter where you play because there are no supporters any more, so now it's just about going to play and making sure you come out with the result. It's Orlando Stadium - it's a great stadium and most of us have played there, so it's all the same for us and we will just go out and give it our best," he said.

"The spirit is there and we are pushing. We are mentally prepared and physically prepared - we have been training very hard so we need to give credit to the coaches. We still believe that anything is possible and its possible for me and my teammates and the coaches to go through to the next round," he added.

With close to 10 squad members playing in the South African Dstv Premiership, they certainly have a point, with the likes of Peter Shalulile, Deon Hotto, Joslin Kamatuka, Dynamo Fredericks, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt and the goalkeepers Virgil Vries and Loydt Kazapua all in the squad.

They have also been strengthened by other professionals abroad like Willy Stephanus and Tiberius Lombard from Zambia, Wangu Gome from Armenia and Benson Shilongo from Egypt, but the competition for places will be tough with the home-based players having put in good performances lately.

Samaria has used players like Aprocius Petrus, Alfeus Handura, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama and Issaskar Gurirab regularly and even the 19-year-old Prins Tjiueza has been able to stake a claim.

Samaria has moulded a competitive squad that has shown improvement and was recently rewarded when the NFA extended his contract.

Under his leadership they qualified for the Chan finals in Cameroon, but were knocked out during the group stages of the 2022 African Cup of Nations and the Cosafa Cup.

In both the latter competitions they were competitive though, and notched up some memorable victories against Guinea, Chad, Zimbabwe and a Senegal development team.

Now, however, they are at the biggest hurdle, as more than 50 African nations battle it out for only five places in Qatar next year.

Namibia will compete in Group H against Congo, Senegal and Togo with only the group winner progressing to the final round of qualifiers where ten nations will play off for the final five spots.

There is not much to choose between Namibia and Congo if one compares their rankings, with Congo at 93 in the world and 20 in Africa, and Namibia at 107 and 25, but Namibia can expect a tough confrontation from a Congolese side that is packed with professionals playing in leagues across Europe.

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Loydt Kazapua and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Ananias Gebhardt, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombard, Aprocius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus.

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo.