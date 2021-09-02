Namibia: 102 Arrested for Dealing in Drugs

2 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sophie Tendane

THE police arrested 102 people for allegedly possessing and dealing in drugs worth more than N$2 million last month.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Among the 102 suspects were one Angolan citizen, three Congolese, one Zimbabwean and one South African national.

They were allegedly found in possession of more than 280 kilograms of cannabis, worth N$2,8 million, 516 Mandrax tablets valued at more than N$61 000, 63 units of crack cocaine worth N$6 300 and one straw of crystal methamphetamine worth N$200.

The police urged the public once again to refrain from dealing in drugs.

