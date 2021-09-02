Kenya: Let's Build On Gains of 2021 to Cement Kenya's Growing Status As a Sporting Epicentre

It is just over a week since Kenya hosted the World Athletics Under 20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The event was pushed forward by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic but even when the virus did not abate, we were able to host it from August 18 to 22 under safe conditions.

This morning, the International Defensive Pistol Association African championships kick off at the Kirigiti Shooting Range in Kiambu. It is the first time this continental event is being held outside South Africa, which has always hosted it.

In about a fortnight from now, the country will be playing host to hundreds of elite athletes from around the world at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold (otherwise known as Kip Keino Classic) on September 18 at Kasarani.

This event will be the latest in a long line of international events we have hosted this year not only in athletics but also other disciplines. First was the Magical Kenya Open, which was held in March at Karen Country Club, bringing together the who-is-who in the world of golf.

A week later was the premier edition of the Kenya Savannah Classic at the same venue, once again attracting the world's best to compete for the top prize.

The return of WRC Safari Rally to the country after a 19-year hiatus saw billions of viewers momentarily fixated on Kenya as thousand others congregated in Naivasha to partake of the action.

That the annual event is set to be staged in Kenya for the next three years is enough cause for celebration and optimism for the future.

As a sports stakeholder, it warms my heart as I look back to how far we have come this year. Indeed, it has been a blessed 2021 as Kenya cements its reputation as a sporting destination by hosting the aforementioned international competitions.

What makes this year even sweeter is the fact that we have managed to successfully stage these events amid the most trying time in the world right now courtesy of Covid-19 virus. This should give us hope of the better times that lie ahead once the pandemic subsides.

As athletics stakeholders, we hope and pray that Kenya's bid to host the World Championships in 2025 will be successful. A sports-packed 2021 goes a long way in proving our readiness to host an event of such magnitude.

Next year will also be action-packed as we prepare to once again host the Kip Keino Classic and the Safari Rally, among other tournaments.

Let us build upon the gains of 2021 to decorate Kenya's already burgeoning identity as a sporting epicentre.