Kenya: Four Charged After Daring Heist in Police Boss King'ori Mwangi's Home

Four suspects linked to the daring eight-hour siege at the home of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr King'ori Mwangi, were on Wednesday charged with theft.

While appearing before Principal Magistrate Mathias Okuche in Nyeri, Mr Nahashon Theuri, Mr Eric Omondi, Mr Roy Mutethia and Ms Jane Njoki denied the charges.

They were jointly accused of breaking and entering the home located in Pembe Tatu estate on Monday, August 30 at 2am together with others not before the court.

State prosecutor Nelly Waweru told the court that the suspects made away with assorted household goods and electronics valued at Sh1.5 million.

The accused, apart from Ms Njoki who worked as Mr Mwangi's caretaker, were arrested on the same day at Majengo slums in Nyeri town after a 10-hour manhunt.

Ms Njoki, who allegedly staged the robbery by helping her co-accused accomplish the mission, was arrested while at her employer's residence.

In another separate charge, Mr Omondi was accused of stealing an Ampex woofer, Sony home theatre, a Samsung 55 inch Tv set, a DVD player, a gas cylinder, a pair of safari boots and a six by four mattress belonging to the deputy police boss.

He was also accused of stealing a motorcycle valued at Sh110,000 belonging to Titus Gatemi on August 7 in Ruring'u town in a separate incident.

The prosecutor told the court that the motorcycle had been identified by its owner during the arrest of the suspects on Monday.

"We decided to institute the charge against him after the owner of the motorcycle, Mr Gatemi, presented an Occurrence Book (OB) number which showed that it was missing. We believe that it was used in the theft," Ms Waweru said.

Mr Omondi was also charged with handling stolen goods.

His co-accused, Mr Theuri, faced a second charge of theft and a third of being in possession of a shotgun without a firearm licence.

Magistrate Okuche heard that Mr Theuri stole the top officer's gun, a magazine with seven rounds nine millimetre, two sellers and a bellot buckshot cartridge. Mr Mwangi owned the gun privately.

Ms Njoki faced a second charge of neglect to prevent a felony. Prosecutor Waweru told the court that as a housekeeper, she failed to take appropriate measures to prevent the theft when her employer was away.

The suspects were released on a bond of Sh500,000 except Ms Njoki who was granted a bond of Sh100,000 with the option of a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case continues on September 23.