Canada has donated to Kenya a consignment of 358,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived early Thursday aboard a Qatar flight.

Kenya, which had received 3.6 million doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccine, had by Wednesday administered 2,773,239 doses across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,968,656 while second doses are 804,583.

More follows.