Uganda: Suspected Killer of Kiboga Catholic Priest Charged, Remanded

The man accused of killing Rev Fr Josephat Kasambula, 71, at his farm on the shores of Lake Wamala in Gomba District last month was on Wednesday remanded to Kitaltya Prison.

Vincent Katumba , 35 appeared before Mpigi Grade One Magistrate Moreen Mukoya on Wednesday before he was charged with murder.

Prosecution alleges that on August 18, 2021 at Lukunyu Village near Mamba landing site in Gomba District, Katumba hacked Fr Kasambula to death after the latter asked him who had allowed him to occupy his farm. When Katumba failed to answer Fr Kasambula, prosecution said former instead pounced on the priest and stabbed him in the back, killing him instantly.

The deceased, who was a curate at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish -Lwamata, Kiboga District had gone to inspect his farm where he met his death.

Katumba was charged with murder under Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act .

However, the magistrate did not allow Katumba to take plea since the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case against him.

"It is only the High Court that has powers and that is where you will be able to ask for bail if you so wish," Ms Mukoya said.

Ms Mukoya remanded Katumba until September 14, 2021 when he will return to court for further mention of his case.

Land has of late become a sticky issue in many districts where lives have been lost and property destroyed as landlords and sitting tenants fight for their interests.

On August 7, 2019, Muhammad Kamada Kimbugwe, 50, a landlord was killed as he distributed copies of letters to tenants occupying his one square mile piece of land cover that covers four villages including Minaana, Kabule ,Galabi and Kamuvole -all located in Tamu Division, Mityana Municipality.