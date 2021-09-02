Uganda: Aliguma Foundation in Groundbreaking Move

The Uefa Foundation for Children is helping vulnerable children acquire a world class sports facility in Masindi as the Aliguma Foundation embarked on construction works this week.

The governing body of football in Europe awarded the Aliguma Foundation funding through the Sports for Resilience and Empowerment Project (SREP) which enabled the foundation embark on the project last year.

According to Ritah Aliguma, the sports and empowerment centre which will sit on 15 acres at Kinuma village, Bigando Parish, Miirya sub-county, Masindi District, will have six acres dedicated to sports activities with the rest allocated to farming.

First phase

Over the weekend, construction works of an 800-metre stretch of the road was opened to pave way for the dream project.

Aliguma explained that the project is responding to improve the welfare of young people and women. That stems from the project's works in Acholi Quarters slums in Nakawa that started four years ago.

By establishing a permanent home, vulnerable children and women will be empowered in farming at the planned demonstration greenhouse while also engaging in poultry, piggery, and rabbit keeping.

Other planned enterprise include shoe-making, a bakery, making of reusable pads, tailoring, phone repair and computer literacy, among others.

When complete, the centre will have two soccer fields, a running track, covered stands, tennis, basketball, netball, and volleyball courts as well as a swimming pool.

"This is a dream come true for me and us as at Aliguma Foundation," the emotional patron of the Foundation Ritah Aliguma said while addressing natives from Miirya Sub County that attended the historic event.

Masindi District engineer Sunday Joseph Atwooki, Caf stadium inspector Ivan Kintu Bayige and Fufa delegate Sabiiti Muwanga, were the other guests.

"Since my early days as a journalist when I covered stories from areas with disadvantaged people and refugee areas, I used to dream about doing something like this. I don't even know how much it will cost in the end but I am happy we have started," she added.

Partners' backing

She was happy with Joel Boutroe, the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Uganda, for supporting the foundation right from when he arrived in Uganda in 2019 and for giving a nod to this particular centre.

"Aliguma Foundation is welcome to our village. We are going to love and support you all the way," said Kinuma Village LC 1 chairman Godfrey Isingoma after receiving two balls from Aliguma, as a sign of the foundation's commitment to sports development in the area.

"Kinuma will never be the same again. Your livelihoods are going to change forever. I urge you to support Aliguma Foundation. I think you have already seen the good things that are bound to come if you offer your help and cooperation," added Isingoma.