Uganda: Embattled Buganda Princess Bwanga Remanded Over Impersonation

Embattled Buganda princess Nalinya Namirembe Bwanga was on Wednesday remanded to Kigo Prison after failing to get substantial sureties for her bail application.

Princess Bwanga who appeared before Luweero Chief Magistrate, Mr Samuel Munobe, on a charge of impersonation following her arrest last week was remanded until October 13, 2021.

Court declined to grant her bail after rejecting the defense lawyer, Mr Yafesi Ochieng's explanation that his client is a lawyer with a security detail of about five police officers who are able to remind her about the obligation to report to court as guided by the court bail terms.

"A person with security is one who cannot just move. The security detail attached to her office is because she performs duties delegated by the Office of His Excellency the President of Uganda. She is privileged to have the security detail offered by the State. She cannot fail to honour court obligations since her personality and duties bind her as a responsible citizen," Mr Ochieng told court.

Princess Bwanga was on August 27 arrested on the directive of the State House Anti Corruption Unit headed by Col Edith Nakalema.

The charges

Prosecution led by Luweero Resident State Attorney, Ms Josephine Nanyonga, told court that Princess Bwanga, a resident of Kelezia Zone in Makindye Division, Kampala together with others still at large, during the month of August presented herself as an officer of State House Anti-Corruption Unit with the intention of defrauding Mr Kigaba Bukenya Erismus of his land located at Kaswa, Kamira Sub County in Luweero District.

Ms Bwanga ordered for the arrest of Fred Nydebaze, Kabanda Frank, Brown Salongo and Nassanga Kalangwa, all workers on the said land, an act that was contrary to Section 38(1) of the Penal Code Act.

She, however, denied the charge before Court insisting that she is a worker at State House and carries out her duties as assigned by President Museveni.

Luweero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe has fixed October 13 as the date when the case will come up for mention after State prosecution revealed that the investigations into the matter are still underway.

The Princess had allegedly intervened in a land dispute on behalf of Hajj Ibrahim Lumu Bwanga, a close relative and Mr Erismas Kigaba Bukenya, accused of grabbing the land.

Sources from the State House Anti Corruption Unit office reveal that several complaints had been raised indicating that Ms Bwanga was using the name of the State House where she claims to be an employee to defraud several people.