Nigeria: Kano Govt, Capegate to Generate 150 Megawatts Electricity From Waste in 5 Years

Kano — Kano State government in partnership with a private firm, Capegate Investment Company said plans are in5 top gear to generate 150 MegaWatts of electricity from waste in the next 5 years.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, CapeGate Investment Company, Bello Abba Yakasai stated this while briefing newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Yakasai said it planned to generate 10 MegaWatts by next year and attain 150 Megawatts in the next 5 years.

He said to achieve the set goal it intends to establish three industries namely Transfer stations, diversification of non-usable materials into gas and into fertilizer organic.

"We are going to convert High-Density Plastic, HDP, tyres into burnable oil. Similarly, Low-Density Plastic, LDP will be used for recyclable purposes. LDP such as pure water leather, shopping bags and water bottles etc.

"For bio-degradable waste, we have two uses. One is the biggest that we are investing a lot of money on. We burn those materials to produce gas, gas helps us to turn to create steel, steel turns turbines while turbines provide electricity.

"Our hope is that by the end of next year, we will generate 10MegaWatts of electricity from the waste in Kano. And every year after that, depending on how the typology of waste changes, we should be able to generate 30 Megawatts and so we are hoping to generate 150MegaWatts in Kano in 5 years and more than what Kano requires. We are also considering generating 2 megawatts of solar to power street lights of Kano," he said.

Yakasai boasted that with the coming of the company within the last three months it succeeded in mitigating the state from perennial flooding and keeping the state clean.

"It is a Public-Private Partnership, PPP. The partnership is for 20 years. We inherited the defunct Refuse Management and Sanitation Management Board, REMASAB.

"It is a known fact that Kano is the dirtiest in the country but within a short period of time, Kano is wearing a new look.

"We spent about eight weeks dredging all flashpoints of flooding in the state. With the intervention, no major case of flooding is recorded.

"We inherited all staffs of the defunct REMASAB and double their salaries including the casual staffs. We have over 2,000 workforces. We have recruited 200 fresh graduates. We are targeting to employ over 5,000," Yakasai however stated.