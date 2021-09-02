Ethiopia: Beating Common Enemy With Combined Hands

The pandemic of COVID-19 is still causing severe social and economic consequences among the people of the world. Especially, most developing countries are still entangled with the pandemic owing to their poor health system and protective equipment as well as limited access of the vaccines.

In fact, some countries are showing solidarity in terms of delivering the vaccines for developing countries and building a global community of health for all.

Among these countries, China is in the frontline by providing vaccines to the world, particularly developing countries.

Recently, the Ministry of Defense of China has donated 200,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines to the Ministry of Defense of Ethiopia (ENDF), as to information from home page of the Ministry of Defense of Ethiopia.

Speaking on the handing over ceremony, Chinese National Defense Attaché to Ethiopia Senior Colonel Hong Zang said that China has been committed to deliver the vaccines to Ethiopia in various forms and it will continue supporting country's effort in containing the pandemic.

Tor Hayloch Comprehensive Specialized Hospital Head, Brgd. Gen. Dr. Hailu Endashaw also expressed his gratitude for the donation made by China Defense Forces.

Defense Force's Health Development and Disease Prevention Department Representative Dr. Alemu Tike on his part said that the vaccines donated by the Chinese Defense Forces will allow Ethiopia's National Defense Force to fully vaccinate a total of 100,000 Ethiopian military staff.

The vaccines will be transported to the army situated in various fronts of the country in collaboration with the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Agency and other concerned bodies.

It was learnt that the Ministry of Defense of China has also donated 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Ministry of Defense of Ethiopia.